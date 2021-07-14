Kareena Kapoor's Book Title 'Pregnancy Bible' Under Fire For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Bollywood's leading actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently turned into an author after publishing her first book titled 'Pregnancy Bible' narrating her pregnancy journeys in detail. Even though some of the fans were excited about the actress getting up and close about her pregnancy, a Christian group from Maharashtra has taken objection against the book's title. A police complaint has been reportedly filed against the actress for her book's title.

Kareena Kapoor's book title 'Pregnancy Bible' under fire

A police complaint has been lodged in Beed, Maharashtra against the actress and two others involved in the case by a local Christian group on the grounds of hurting religious sentiments through the book's title. The group named 'Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh' has decided to take action against the actress for hurting the sentiments of the community. The president of the group Ashish Shinde lodged the FIR against Kareena Kapoor and her co-author Aditi Shah Bhimjani. The president also referred to the publisher Juggernaut Books in the complaint.

President Ashish Shinde stated, "The holy word 'Bible' has been used in the book's title and this has hurt religious sentiments of Christians".

The case has been registered in Beed police station under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). Though the complaint has been registered, police confirmed no FIR has been filed yet.

Shivaji Nagar Police Station in-charge Inspector Sainath Thombre said in a statement, "We have received the complaint but no case can be registered here as the incident has not happened here (in Beed). I have advised him to file a complaint in Mumbai."

More on Kareena Kapoor's 'Pregnancy Bible'

The actress created quite a stir after announcing her new book relaying both of her pregnancy journeys in detail. The actress took to her Instagram to share several glimpses into her new book including an ultrasound image of her baby.

