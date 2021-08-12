Kareena Kapoor's 'griha Pravesh' Picture From 'pregnancy Bible' Goes Viral, Have A Look

Actor Kareena Kapoor’s latest book which is her ‘pregnancy bible’ has been giving an insight into her days which she was expecting her second child Jeh Ali Khan. Starting from a few glimpses of her eating habits to spending some time with Jeh, she has shared snippets of everything in her book. Recently, a picture of Kareena preparing for the 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony at her new house, is doing the rounds online.

Kareena Kapoor's 'Griha Pravesh' pictures go viral online

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan along with their first child Taimur shifted to their new house in Mumbai's Bandra suburb weeks before she gave birth to their second son, Jehangir. In the picture, Kareena is standing next to the kitchen counter with flowers and ceremonial platters around her. She is preparing milk on the stove and is visibly pregnant. Kareena and Saif moved into the new housekeeping in mind they'd need more room with another child. It is located across the street from their old abode.

The couple who were tight-lipped about their second son’s name after welcoming him in February, this year, recently revealed his name in the book. Last month, Randhir Kapoor had revealed that his grandson has been named Jeh. However, according to the Good Newwz actress’ recently-published book, Pregnancy Bible, there was more to the story as the real name is revealed now. The actor, who has addressed her second son ‘Jeh’ throughout the book Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be, called him Jehangir in the caption of one of the images of her book.

The 40-year-old actress gave birth to her second child on February 21, 2021. Wary of the controversy which followed the actor's first son, Taimur's, birth in 2016, the couple decided to keep their son Jeh out of the public eye. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside her 3 Idiots co-stars Aamir Khan and Mona Singh.

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR/ Facebook

