Kareena Kapoor's 'heart Goes Out To Kids Left Alone' Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Shares Helpline

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. During the pandemic, she has been sharing important information with her followers on social media. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a child rescue helpline number with her fans for the kids who are left alone because of the COVID-19 crisis. She shared that her heart goes out to the kids who have lost their parents to COVID-19. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Kareena Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a post about a child rescue helpline number. Along with the post, she also shared a heartfelt caption about the kids who are left alone during this time of the COVID-19 crisis. The helpline number aims at rescuing such children who have lost their parents and putting them into a safe space. She also urged the people to reach out to the national child helpline number and inform children who are alone because of COVID-19.

The caption of her post read as “My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital. Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma. #AAHChildRescue #SafetyFirst #ReachOut #CovidInfo” Here is a look at Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram post for the children.

As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram, several people praised the actor for her efforts. She had previously shared a funny video clip from Tom and Jerry cartoon show to urge people to get vaccinated. She had talked about the kids in the caption and shared, “We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too.” Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February this year. Here is a look at Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post and her baby.

