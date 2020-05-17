Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Is A Treasure Trove Of The Golden Days; Check Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her massive Instagram debut. In no time her official Instagram account has garnered 3 million followers. Amid lockdown, Kareena seems to be quite active on social media, entertaining her fans with some quarantine activities she has been practising with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor's Instagram feed is also filled with some throwback pictures of the Kapoor family. Take a look.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and posted a vintage picture of her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita with her late uncle Rishi Kapoor and music composer RD Burman. Posting the picture, she wrote a caption that read: “Irreplaceable”. In the Instagram picture, young Babita is seen holding RD Burman's hand, as Randhir and Rishi stand next to her. Check out the monochrome post.

After Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an unseen throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor. Here, actor Rishi Kapoor is seen chatting with Kareena Kapoor's late father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She simply captioned her post as "Two Tigers ❤️"

In the recent past, Bebo shared a picture of her father and Rishi Kapoor from their childhood. In the picture, young Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor are spotted flashing their wide smiles. The throwback picture surely filled everyone's heart with delight. "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle," she captioned the photo. Take a look -

In the recent past, to wish her mother on her birthday, Kareena shared an adorable picture of Babita and Randhir Kapoor. In the throwback picture, Babita and Randhir are seen holding hands and posing for the camera. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Happy Birthday Queen”.

This is another throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor with her family. In this golden picture, you can spot Raj Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and young Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The picture's caption read, "We've discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family".

