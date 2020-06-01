Kareena Kapoor's Item Songs That Are Perfect For Those Quarantine Dance Videos

Kareena Kapoor's many roles have filled the masses with inspiration. Be it Geet from Jab We Met or Maahi from Heroine, the Bollywood beauty has often impressed fans with her distinct roles. Kareena Kapoor's songs as well have won hearts with their beat, peppy lyrics, and her graceful dance. Listed below are some of Kareena Kapoor's item songs that can be perfect for your quarantine dance videos.

Kareena Kapoor's songs for your quarantine dance videos

Fevicol Se

This is one of Kareena Kapoor's popular item songs. The song is from the film Dabangg 2. Kareena's dance in the song is graceful and her clean moves have won the hearts of many fans. Her quirky costumes in the song Fevicol Se as well had many girls over the country excited. This song can be one of the perfect songs for anyone's quarantine dance videos with its peppy music and quirky lyrics. The song Fevicol Se is sung by Wajid and Mamta Sharma. Some of the peppy lines from the song are penned below.

"Aa aa

Angadaiyaan leti hoon main jab zor zor se

uff angadaiyaan leti hoon main jab zor zor se

Ooh aah ki awaaz hai aati har aur se

Main toh chalun is kadar

Ki mach jaaye re gadar

Hosh wale bhi madhosh aaye re nazar

Mere photo ko mere photo ko seene se yaar

Chipka le saiyan Fevicol se"

It's Rocking

This is another popular song starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The song It's Rocking is from the film Kya Love Story Hai. The song's lyrics, beats, and lyrics caught the attention of many fans. Kareena's quirky costumes in the song It's Rocking as well set many hearts racing. It's Rocking saw Kareena's cameo performance that simply was the perfect ending to the film. Some of the quirky lines from the song are penned below.

"Ude Jab Jab Julfe Teri... 2

Kawaariyon Ka Dil Machale... 2, Jind Meriye

Jab Aise Chikne Chehre... 2

Toh Kaise Na Nazar Phisale... 2 Jind Meriye

It's Rocking, Yaara Kabhi Ishq Toh Karo

It's Rocking, Maro Tum Ishq Pe Maro"

Chammak Challo

Be it Kareena's dance or Akon's solid music, the song was a super hit. This is one of the most popular songs that saw Kareena dance in a quirky red garment. Kareena's robotic and neat steps got many fans tuning in to the song. The popular song is from the film, Ra One. Some of the lines from the song are penned below.

"Girl You're My Chammak Challo

Where You Go Girl I'm Gonna Follow

What You Want Girl Just Let Me Know

You Can Be My Chammak Challo"

