Kareena Kapoor's Item Songs That Are Perfect For Those Quarantine Dance Videos

Kareena Kapoor's many roles have filled the masses with inspiration. Be it Geet from Jab We Met or Maahi from Heroine, the Bollywood beauty has often impressed fans with her distinct roles. Kareena Kapoor's songs as well have won hearts with their beat, peppy lyrics, and her graceful dance. Listed below are some of Kareena Kapoor's item songs that can be perfect for your quarantine dance videos.
This is one of Kareena Kapoor's popular item songs. The song is from the film Dabangg 2. Kareena's dance in the song is graceful and her clean moves have won the hearts of many fans. Her quirky costumes in the song Fevicol Se as well had many girls over the country excited. This song can be one of the perfect songs for anyone's quarantine dance videos with its peppy music and quirky lyrics. The song Fevicol Se is sung by Wajid and Mamta Sharma. Some of the peppy lines from the song are penned below.
This is another popular song starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The song It's Rocking is from the film Kya Love Story Hai. The song's lyrics, beats, and lyrics caught the attention of many fans. Kareena's quirky costumes in the song It's Rocking as well set many hearts racing. It's Rocking saw Kareena's cameo performance that simply was the perfect ending to the film. Some of the quirky lines from the song are penned below.
Be it Kareena's dance or Akon's solid music, the song was a super hit. This is one of the most popular songs that saw Kareena dance in a quirky red garment. Kareena's robotic and neat steps got many fans tuning in to the song. The popular song is from the film, Ra One. Some of the lines from the song are penned below.
