Kareena Kapoor's Love For Animal Print Evident In These Photos, See Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress the fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Whenever Kareena steps out in public, she always makes sure to make a style statement with her appearance. Be it in her casual wear, or an extravagant red carpet gown, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes heads turn with style.

The actor is many times spotted wearing animal prints and it shows that she loves to don animal print dresses. So, here are some of the beautiful animal print outfits of Kareena Kapoor Khan that she donned uniquely. Take a look at these pictures of Bebo in animal print-

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in these animal print outfits

Kareena looks stunning in this animal print top which is leopard print. The halter-neck top paired with a black belt around her waist is a perfect pick. Kareena Kapoor’s broad golden bangles and slightly puffed and sleek hair tied in a ponytail matches with her elegant style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s channelled her inner boss lady in this animal print pant-suit. With her chic-elegance and confidence, Bebo carried herself amazingly in that sheer top which had detailed embroidery along with a dazzling black velvet bralette. Kareena also opted for a black quirky pant and animal print long blazer and paired it with strappy black pumps and minimal accessories. Kareena Kapoor Khan rounded off her look with wavy tresses styled side-parted and kohled eyes with nude make-up.

This is a group picture of Bebo with her girl gang in which she is dressed up in an amazing animal-print dress. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore an animal print body-fit jumpsuit which looks stunning on her. With a detailed knot on the waistline, Kareena styled her look with open straight hair and minimal make-up and accessories.

In this picture, Kareena Kapoor has donned a comfortable and loose animal-print pant-suit. Bebo looks stunning in this short buttoned blazer and loose bottom pants in the same print. The two-piece formal set worn by Kareena was paired with super stylish frizzy sleek hairstyle, brown lips, and nude makeup.

Kareena Kapoor looks beautiful in this simple but elegant zebra-print top. Her halter neck top paired with a narrow bottom black pant and black bellies looks perfect on her sleek and thin well-maintained body. She rounded out her look with middle-parted open hair and nude makeup.

In this picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan is wearing a top with full-sleeves and leopard print. The actor donned this shiny attire with black narrow bottom pants, boots, and furred jacket on it. Kareena Kapoor rounded out her look with a sleek high ponytail, smokey eyes, brown lips and nude make-up.

