Kareena Kapoor's 'Fida', 'Jab We Met' & Other Love Triangle Films With A Twist

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon complete two decades in the Hindi film industry. The actor has been a part of many memorable projects and has given stunning performances over the last twenty years. Many of her films have also featured a love traingle with an unexpected twist. Take a look at some of Kareena Kapoor's movies where her character was involved in a love triangle.

Fida

The 2004 film starred Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. It was the first film in which Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen portraying a negative role. The movie revolved around Jai who falls head over heels in love with Neha and wants to have her in his life at any cost. After the two start dating, Jai comes to know of the financial troubles Neha has and decides to loot a bank. What follows next is Jai's botched up plan and a chance encounter with Neha and her actual boyfriend Vikram.

Jab We Met

Jab We Met is a super hit romantic-comedy flick directed by Imtiaz Ali. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, Jab We Met showed the story of a feisty Punjabi girl, Geet (played by Kareena Kapoor), who dreams of getting married to her boyfriend Anshuman. On a train journey back home, she meets Aditya and ends up helping him change his outlook towards life, making him fall for her.

Bewafaa

The story of the film Bewafaa revolved around a woman who briefly experiences a dilemma. In the film, Kareena's character has to choose between personal satisfaction and the welfare of the family. Bewafaa was directed by Dharmesh Darshan, who had earlier directed films like Raja Hindustani (1996) and Dhadkan (2000). The film Bewafaa starred Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Sushmita Sen, Shamita Shetty and Kabir Bedi in important roles.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! was a romantic-comedy-drama film released in the year 2002. The plot of the flick revolved around the story of three childhood friends - Raj, Tina, and Pooja. Pooja has always had a crush on Raj but Raj preferred Tina more since childhood. Years later when they reunite, things get complicated when Raj realises that he has always been in love with Pooja, not Tina. The film was directed by Kunal Kohli who also contributed to the story of the film.

Main Prem Ki Diwaani Hoon

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon was a 2003 romantic-comedy movie directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film was bankrolled under the banner of Rajshri Productions and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan in prominent roles. After the release, the film failed to impress critics and was a commercial failure too. As per Box office India, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 24,00,00,000 and managed to earn Rs. 27,75,00,000.

