Kareena Kapoor's Mood Swings Fixer Is Winning Hearts From Dia Mirza, Saba; Watch Who He Is

Kareena Kapoor Khan is extremely close to her family, and regularly posts pictures of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Jeh. While the actor still tries to not to show her younger son's face fully, she is more open to post pictures of her elder son. The little one's various activities, right from the food he eats, to his activities like drawing and more, often feature on her Instagram handle.

The latest post involving Taimur was an appreciation note for him. She shared that he was one who could cheer her up immediately. Here's what she wrote for Taimur in her latest Instagram post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of her mood fixer, celebrities shower love

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a boomerang video of Taimur enjoying himself on a swing at their home. She wrote in the caption that he 'fixed' her mood swings.

Among those in the comments section were Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan and Dia Mirza. The little one's aunt was completely overwhelmed and replied, 'Mahsha'Allah' along with a heart emoji. Dia, who worked with Saif in her debut Bollywood film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, dropped blushing, tiger, and heart emojis in the replies.

Just recently, Kareena had taken Taimur out for a session along with other children. One of her first co-stars Tusshar Kapoor, and his son Lakshya were also present in the union of the kids.

Previously, Kareena had quipped about Halloween with a snap of Taimur chilling by the pool, how people were checking other's looks while enjoying the water.

A few days ago, she had called him, Saif and Jeh as her 'chand', as she dropped selfies with them, with the moon also in the frame. The pictures were clicked at the Pataudi Palace, where the family regularly heads to, to spend some quality time.

Taimur will turn 5 on December 20.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. She plays the role of Aamir Khan's love interest in the movie. The film releases on April 14.