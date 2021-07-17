Kareena Kapoor's Mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore Has Important Motherhood Advice For New Mom

The film industry might not be the ideal place for actresses as many of them have found it hard to return to their level of success after marriage and family. Among the few who have proved this trend wrong has been Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has featured in several successful ventures after her marriage and becoming a mother. The actor shared that her mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore was the one to advise her to keep working after her pregnancy.

Kareena Kapoor on advice by Sharmila Tagore on working after marriage

Kareena recently unveiled her book on pregnancy Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, where she has revealed numerous details regarding her journey of motherhood. As per reports, the Jab We Met star mentioned that Sharmila Tagore was among the first to advise her to continue work after becoming a mother. The veteran told her daughter-in-law that she could take up any venture, but do it with confidence, Kareena wrote in the book. Citing Sharmila’s ‘great work’ in the movies after becoming a mother, Kareena called her husband Saif Ali Khan’s mother as a ‘real inspiration.’

Not just her mother, even mother Babita influenced Kareena and the actor called her a ‘strong role model’, and that both her parents asked her to keep at it. She thus thought ‘what the heck’ and decided to plunge headlong into not one but two pregnancies. She stated that her ‘two tots’ made her life 'little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting, and a little rewarding.'

Thus she was now writing on 'working, being a mommy, being active, being real.' She added that even Saif encouraged her to do it all.

Kareena announced her book on July 9. Right from some pictures of sons Taimur and Jeh to ‘fainting out of exhaustion’ during her pregnnacy, many revelations in the book have gone viral.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.