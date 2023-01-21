Kareena Kapoor's New Workout Video Makes Fans Go 'wow'

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be working really hard with her trainer these days to get back into shape before her upcoming film. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress shared a video on Instagram Stories of her new workout regime with the following text: "I love seeing things upside down on Saturdays".

In the clip, Kareena can be seen working out in the balcony of her lavish Mumbai home. She was wearing a neon pink sports bra with black leggings and white sneakers. She could be seen walking on her hands by taking support of a glass-windowed wall with her feet.

The handstand move didn’t look that easy and the way the mom-of-two was pulling it off definitely gave netizens some serious fitness motivation.

Watch Kareena Kapoor’s new workout video here:

Kareena recently also shared a glimpse of her home in a video as she was seen prepping for her upcoming project 'The Crew'. Kareena's fitness instructor Anshuka Parwani shared the clip on her Instagram handle on Sunday.

The actress shared the video on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Getting ready...the crew." She also tagged the producer of the film, Rhea Kapoor in her story. Rhea re-shared Kareena`s story and wrote, "My Champion."

More about Kareena Kapoor's 'The Crew'

'The Crew' also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon, marking their first collaboration together.

Set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, the story focuses on three women striving to succeed in life by working hard. However, their fates place them in some unfortunate circumstances and they become entangled in a web of deception.

Furthermore, Kareena was last seen with Aamir Khan in the family comedy 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, did not perform well at the box office. Aside from 'The Crew', the actress will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.