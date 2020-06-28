Kareena Kapoor's Popular Films That You Can Watch On Disney+Hotstar; See List Here

Kareena Kapoor is popular for her sharp looks and incredible acting skills. The actor has a strong footing in the Indian film industry. She is now among the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. She is married to Saif Ali Khan and the couple has a baby boy named Taimur.

Throughout her career, Kareena has starred in some iconic films. Some of her popular films are Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Good Newwz, Angrezi Medium, and more. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's films on Disney+ Hotstar.

Angrezi Medium

Released in 2020, Angrezi Medium is a comedy-drama directed by Homi Adajania. The movie stars Radhika Madan, Irrfan Khan, and Kareena Kapoor. The story revolves around Champak who goes through a series of hilarious mishaps to fulfil his daughter's dream of going to London to study further.

Ajnabee

Ajnabee is a 2001 thriller film directed by Mustan Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The story revolves around a couple, Raj and Priya, who befriend their new neighbours Vicky and Sonia. One day, Raj wakes up in Vicky's house to find out that Sonia is killed and he is being framed for it.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015. The movie stars Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. The story revolves around a devotee of Lord Hanuman who finds a girl who is speech impaired and is lost in Haryana. He soon learns that her family is in Pakistan and sets out to unite her with her family.

Hulchul

Hulchul is a 2004 romantic comedy directed by Priyadarshan. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Amrish Puri and Farah Naaz. The story follows Anjali and Jai, who belong to two feuding families. As they pretend to be in love only to seek revenge, their plan goes south and they really fall in love and decide to unite their families.

Golmaal 3

Golmaal 3 is the third instalment in the comedy franchise directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and more. The story revolves around Pritam, a single father, who comes across his college sweetheart, Geeta, in Goa. Conflict arises when their respective children feud with each other.

