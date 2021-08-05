Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy Comfort Foods & Her 'pizza-guzzling' Might Leave You Surprised

Kareena Kapoor Khan experienced the journey of pregnancy for the second time while giving birth to her son Jeh. The actor interestingly did not seem to have a strict diet during this phase and gorged on some so-called 'unhealthy' foodstuffs. Right from pizza to pain puri to chole bhatura, there were numerous 'pregnancy comfort foods' that she stuck to during that time that might be surprising.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy comfort food

Kareena was asked about her pregnancy comfort food by a netizen on Instagram stories. She shared that burritos, white sauce spaghetti, chatpata food, pani puri, frostries with chilled milk and chole bhature was some of the items she went through. She even had potato chips during this phase.

However, the highlight of her answer, and the first she posted was a video of her enjoying pizza.

The 40-year-old actor termed it as something that people 'knead' to know about her. She stated that she was a 'pizza-guzzling girl', someone who would 'demolish' one pizza after another and her friends would look at her in disbelief. A glimpse of this was the Refugee star opening a large pizza box with excitement and having not one, but two pizza slices together.

Kareena called herself a 'HUGE pizza aficionadough.'

The actor's revelations were a part of her recently launched pregnancy book. She had announced it on July 9 and stated that it was a personal account of the physical and emotional aspects of her pregnancy. She had then written, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed."

"This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today," she added.

On the film front, Kareena will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha, where she is reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan. The movie is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

