Kareena Kapoor's Role In Hansal Mehta Film Inspired By Kate Winslet's Mare Of Easttown?

Kareena Kapoor recently opened up about her character in her next project tentatively titled, ‘The Buckingham Murders’. The actress revealed her role in the upcoming Hansal Mehta film is inspired in parts by Hollywood star Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown'.

"I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that. It's the first time that I've dabbled in that," Kareena told toVariety, a US-based media company.

Considering that the movie was primarily shot in English when asked about the language barrier, the 'Jab We Met' actress said, "I speak fluently in Hindi and I think in Hindi because that's what I've been doing all my life. When you're thinking in Hindi, but speaking in English, it was actually a difficult task to do because it was the reverse situation for the first time."

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming releases

In addition to Hansal Mehta's project, Kareena Kapoor has also finished Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X', an authorized adaptation of the well-known work by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. Making her OTT debut with this project, the actress will be seen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the film.

Kapoor also has Rajesh Krishnan's 'The Crew' in the pipeline which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The actress insisted that it was quite different from her other two films and would retain all of her "gloss and glamour". She called it "a comic girl flick heist picture."

The actor was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' starring Aamir Khan. The movie failed to impress the audience and flopped at the box office.