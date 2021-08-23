Kareena Kapoor's Son Jeh Leaves Netizens In Awe As Actor And Family Return From Maldives

After celebrating husband Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday in the Maldives, actor Kareena Kapoor returned to Mumbai with her family. The couple along with their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, was spotted at the airport. Several pictures and videos of the family returning had surfaced on social media, but what caught the attention of fans was the first full-face picture of the little one, Jeh, with his nanny.

Fans react to Jeh Ali Khan's picture

It’s been six months since Jeh was born and this is the first time that his full picture has left fans fawning over his cuteness. The little one was seen enjoying his time in the arms of his nanny as the two stepped out of the CSMI airport. The little baby is seen wearing a blue coloured onesie in the arms of his nanny. Soon after the pictures went viral, fans could not stop themselves from praising Jeh and his innocence.

Fans were mesmerised by the 'little munchkin' who posed innocently. Pouring in their love for Jeh, one of the users wrote, “He's so cute.” Another user wrote, “His name is prince Jehangir Ali Khan and he is the cutest baby in the world.” A third chimed in and wrote, “He looks so much like Kareena Kapoor.”

Kareena marked Jeh’s six months completion and shared a beautiful post for him along with a picture on Instagram. Jeh was seen resting cutely in his mother's arms as the rocks and the stunning blue sea behind them made for a picture-perfect moment. Dressed in a bikini, Kareena sent 'love, happiness, and courage' to her baby, as she planted a kiss on him. She concluded her message with the words, "Happy 6 months my life." Jeh was born in Mumbai on 21 February.