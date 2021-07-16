Kareena Kapoor's Son Jeh's Appearance & Taimur's Throwback Pic In Book Makes Fans Go Gaga

Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been impatient to see pictures of the couple’s younger baby as the former had only posted glimpses on Instagram. This wait for a proper photograph of the child’s face continued even with the new mom sharing another glimpse of the newborn in her book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Not just did the Jab We Met star confirm the baby's name, Jeh, her mention of the other two ‘boys’ of her life, Saif and elder son Taimur became a talking point amongst fans.

Kareena Kapoor’s picture with Jeh and Taimur in the book

Pictures of Kareena’s sons Taimur and Jeh from her book went viral on her fan clubs. In one of the photos, she was seen planting a kiss on her newborn baby, Jeh, who was sleeping in his cradle. Netizens also got hold of Kareena’s pic with Taimur when he was also a little baby, as they read an animal’s book together.

Kareena also seems to have dedicated the book to the three ‘boys’ in her life. Another picture from her note, which apparently featured at the start of the book, read, ‘To the most handsome men in my life, my strength, and my world- Saifu, Taimur and Jeh.’

Fans went gaga over the viral pictures and showered love on the family.

Kareena had welcomed Jeh on February 21 this year. Her first child (Taimur) with Saif, whom she married in 2012, was born on December 20, 2016.

The 40-year-old had announced the launch of her book on July 9. She had written, "I can’t believe that I actually agreed to write this book… but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood.

Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you."

