Kareena, Karisma And Kapoor Clan Arrive At Randhir Kapoor's House For His 75th Birthday

Actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 75th birthday on February 15. The entire Kapoor clan including Kareena and Karishma attended his birthday lunch.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Kareena Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 75th birthday on February 15 and the Kapoor clan was spotted arriving at his Bandra residence. Kareena Kapoor arrived with her son Taimur Ali Khan. 

Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor also posed for the paps as she arrived at Randhir Kapoor's house for his birthday. 

Armaan Jain
Armaan Jain was spotted with his wife Anissa Malhotra. 

Adar Jain
Adar Jain also arrived at Kapoor's lunch party with his girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

Karisma Kapoor
Later Karisma Kapoor was seen leaving Randhir Kapoor's residence with Jehangir Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan was seen with his son Taimur as they left Kapoor clan's lunch party. 

