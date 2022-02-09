Kareena, Karisma & Neetu Singh Remember Rajiv Kapoor On Actor's First Death Anniversary

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor remembered late actor-director Rajiv Kapoor on his first death anniversary. Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated actor Raj Kapoor, passed away at the age of 58 following a heart attack. Rajiv was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters, namely Randhir, Rishi, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and dropped an adorable picture featuring Rajiv and Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020. She mentioned in the caption, "Chimpu uncle, you are missed." Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor shared the same picture and dropped a heart emoji as part of the post.

After Kareena & Karisma, Neetu Singh also remembers Rajiv Rapoor

Neetu Singh shared an adorable throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Rapoor and wrote, "Missing you both already". The picture features Rishi and Rajiv who are seen in white outfits as they posed with a smiling face.

Rajiv Kapoor movies

Rajiv Kapoor made his debut in the year 1983 with the film Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He played the lead role in blockbuster hit movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili which was released in 1985. Some of his other notable works are Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. He was last seen in the 1990 movie Zimmedar as an actor. After this, he started his career as a producer and a director. He had produced the movie Henna in 1991 which was the directorial venture of his brother Randhir. He directed the 1996 film PremGranth starring his brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, however, the movie did not fare well at the box office.

Know about Rajiv Kapoor's last film, Toolsidas Junior

Rajiv Kapoor also shot for his film titled Toolsidas Junior. Made under Ashutosh Gowariker’s home production, Toolsidas Junior is a sports drama film. The movie was directed and written by Mridul Mahendra. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Dalip Tahil in prominent roles. The release date of the film has not been announced yet, but most probably, it will be released this year itself. This was Rajiv Kapoor’s comeback film and was the last project he will be seen in.

