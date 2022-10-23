Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora & More Send Warm Wishes On Malaika Arora's Birthday

Malaika Arora rang in her 49th birthday on Sunday, October 23. The actor has been receiving a lot of love from her fans and friends since midnight. On her special day, her sister Amrita Arora and friends Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and more sent warm wishes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amrita Arora shared a beautiful picture of her elder sister. In the photo, Malaika wore an ivory-coloured lehenga and accessorised it with a stone-studded choker. Sharing the photo, the Golmaal Returns star wrote, "Happy happiest birthday Queen! Keep shattering that glass ceiling and knocking down doors …I love more than you love London." She further referred to Arjun Kapoor's post for Malaika and wrote, "Be mine also forever."

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor send birthday love to Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor unleashed her goofy side to wish Malaika a happy birthday. Taking to her IG stories, the Heroine actor shared a picture of Arora keenly reading a restaurant menu. Sharing the photo, Kapoor wrote, "May you always read the menu with so much seriousness..." Kareena further dropped a picture of Malaika eating a burger and wrote, "And always guff your burgers and still look like a zillion bucks... happy birthday darling Mala."

In her birthday wish for Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse from one of their parties. The picture saw Malaika Arora planting a kiss on Karisma Kapoor's cheek. In the caption, Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Malla. To many more fun times."

Dia Mirza also shared Arora's picture to wish her a happy birthday. Along with the photo, Mirza wrote, "My Dearest Malla, keep shining brightest. Love love and more love."

Arjun Kapoor won hearts with his birthday wish for his ladylove. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the Ishaqzaade actor shared a mirror selfie of him and Malaika posing in traditional attires. In the caption, he wrote, "The Yin to my Yang, Happy Birthday Baby, Just be You, be happy, be mine..." Take a look.

Image: Instagram/@amuaroraofficial