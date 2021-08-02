Kareena, Karisma Kapoor Enjoy Foody Sisters Day, Share A Glimpse Of Their 'productive' Day

The famous sibling duo of the entertainment industry, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, celebrated Sisters Day on Sunday, August 1, 2021. The duo had a weekend full of different cuisines on their plates as per their social media handles. Both the actors also treated their fans with a few glimpses of their celebration.

Kareena and Karisma's "productive weekend"

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Sisters Day on August 1 with her elder sibling and actor Karisma Kapoor. The two went for a foody Sisters Day and Friendship Day celebration as they bonded over some delicious food items. Bebo shared a video of them enjoying different cuisines at home. She added the song Yummy by Justin Bieber as it suited their celebration. However, the video had a twist as both Kareena and Karisma were seen napping on a couch. In the caption, Kareena mentioned she had a productive weekend with her sister and wrote, "What I mean when I say... 'Lolo and I had a productive weekend' 👭🏻🥰😉". The Good Newzz actor also added "#Reels #ReelItFeelIt #NationalSistersDay #MyLoloIsTheBestest" to the caption.

Kapoor sisters' throwback photo

On the occasion of Sister Day, Karisma Kapoor went down memory lane to share a throwback photo of her and Kareena. In the photo, Kareena was seen helping her elder sister as she got ready in her makeup room. Kareena posed with a hairdryer in her hand while Karisma was sitting with rollers in her hair. In the caption, the Raja Hindustani actor wrote, "Always at it together 💕 Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest #happysistersday👭 #happyfriendshipday❤️".

Some more photos of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters were last seen at Neetu Kapoor's birthday dinner. Both the sisters posed with Riddhima Kapoor in a selfie. While Bebo wore a pantsuit with a crop top underneath, Lolo went for a baggy pullover. Riddhima Kapoor fashioned a sleeveless blue coloured top. Kareena shared the selfie and captioned it "Sisters".

On June 25, 2021, Kareena Kapoor and her close friends joined Karisma Kapoor for her birthday celebration. Kareena shared a photo of Karisma standing beside her birthday cakes. Several close friends and family members of Lolo, including Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Amrita Arora, were also seen in the photo. The post's caption read, "Happy Birthday to the centre of our universe ❤️❤️❤️".

IMAGE: KARISMA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.