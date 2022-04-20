Kareena, Karisma Kapoor Pen Sweet Birthday Wishes For Mom Babita; Share Throwback Pics

Bollywood's famous sibling duo Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor often open up about their close bond with their mother, Babita Kapoor. The two never fail to express their love for their beloved mother and have shared throwback pictures of the Bollywood veteran on different occasions. As Babita Kapoor rang into her 74th birthday today, her two daughters showered her with love and shared some throwback pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback monochrome photo of Babita Kapoor. The veteran actor looked beautiful in the photo as she tied her hair in a bun. Sharing the picture, Kareena penned a heartwarming caption for her mother and wrote, "Happy birthday Mothership My Maa." "No beauty like Mamma‘s," she added.

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and many more celebrities commented on the post and wished the Bollywood veteran on her special day.

Malaika Arora, who shares a close bond with both Kareena and Karisma, wrote, "Wat a beautiful pic. Happy birthday dearest Babita aunty."

Kareena Kapoor's best friend Amrita Kapoor commented, "happy birthday darling aunty."

Karisma Kapoor shares an adorable throwback picture

Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with her mother on the latter's birthday. In the picture, Babit Kapoor could be seen holding little Karisma in her arms.

While the Bollywood veteran wore a printed dress, Karisma Kapoor was seen dressed in a cute frock. In the caption, Karisma penned how she prays for her mom's long life every day. She wrote, "Tum jeeyo hazaaro saal, ye meri hai aarzoo. that’s what we wish for everyday…" "The OG birthday song “Happy birthday to the original Sunita” our Mama Circa - Farz 1967," she added.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is all set to star in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. It stars Aamir Khan in the lead role and will also feature Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. The movie is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor recently kickstarted her new project named Brown, helmed by Abhinay Deo.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan