Kareena-Saif 's Son Jeh Taking Baby Steps Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today; Watch

One of Bollywood's beloved couples Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second son Jeh Ali Khan last year, in February. Soon after the couple shared the first picture of Jeh, fans were in awe of him. Now that Jehangir Ali Khan has turned 14 months old, he has begun to walk. One of his videos is currently making rounds on the internet and winning hearts.

Photographer Varinder Chawla recently shared an adorable video of Jehangir Ali Khan taking his baby steps on Instagram. In the video, Jeh Ali Khan could be seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue and red shorts and looked all things adorable. He held his nanny's hand as he took his baby steps in the parking of his residence. Take a look at the adorable video here.

Last week, Kareena Kapoor was spotted walking Jeh Ali Khan in the parking of her Mumbai residence. Kareena wore a blue coloured co-ord set with some black flowers printed on it. She tied her hair in a bun and also put on black goggles. The actor held Jeh Ali Khan's hand while he looked cute in a blue and grey striped bodysuit. Seemingly, Kareena took Jeh to one of her shoots.

Fans could not stop gushing over how cute Jeh Ali Khan looked. Many were also delighted to see him walking. A fan wrote, "OMG.. he's walking finally," while another one penned, "jeh is so cutie." Fans also complimented Kareena for her comfy yet stylish look. A fan wrote, "This woman can look glamorous in just anything!!"

Some more photos of Jeh Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor often shares adorable pictures of her kids and family on Instagram with the hashtag "MeraBeta." The Laal Singh Chadha star last posted a family picture after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. In the photo, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan could be seen holding their kids for a family picture. In the caption, Kareena opened up about her struggles to get a nice family photo. She wrote, "This is what trying to get a family picture looks like…Saifu please smile for the picture… Tim take your finger out of your nose ya… Jeh baba look here… Me: Arrey koi photo lo yar…Click… And this is what I got best guys. The Men of my life."

