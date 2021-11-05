Kareena-Saif's Son Jeh Gets All The Attention In Diwali Pics, Poses With Karisma & Others

Much like his mother, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh also knows how to steal the thunder. The actor's eight-month-old son became the highlight of all their Diwali pictures. Apart from sharing sharing pictures with his family, Jehangir Ali Khan also posed with Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared a full family photo from her Diwali 2021 celebration. The Heroine actor was seen donning a pink coloured Rajasthani print Salwar Suit with golden work and matching jewellery in the photo. She tied her hair in a bun and added a rose to it.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twinned in matching Kurta and Pyjama. However, Jeh, in a white printed ethnic wear, caught everyone's attention as he was seen trying to hold Taimur's hand while being in Kareena's arms. Kareena also mentioned how Jeh distracted her from posing as she shared a photo with the "men of her life." She wrote, "The only one who can distract me from posing…Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..the men of my life." Saba Pataudi reacted to the photo and sent the family some warm wishes and love. Fans were also seen drooling over the photo as one of them wrote, "This picture made my day."

Kareena Kapoor also shared an adorable photo of Jeh and Saif on Diwali morning. The father-son duo was seen playing together in an outdoor setting. Saif smiled with his face facing the floor when Jeh reached out to kiss him on the face. Kareena wrote, "Love and light," sharing the photo.

Karisma Kapoor poses with her nephew Jeh

Actor Karisma Kapoor also celebrated the festival with Kareena and family. The actor's Diwali pics had her donning a green suit with lace accents. She kept her look simple with a pair of heavy earrings and a part of her hair tied at the back. The actor held cute-looking Jeh in her hands as she smiled at the camera. Sharing the Diwali picture, she wrote, "Such a special Diwali with my J baba. Love and Light."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012. The couple welcomed their son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. They were blessed with their second son Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year.

