Kareena-Saif's Son Taimur's Video Getting Tricked By Turkish Ice Cream Vendor Goes Viral

Bollywood's star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur attracts everyone's attention with his adorable looks. Recently, the internet has once again been won over by the little Nawab. An old video has taken over social media these days, where Taimur can be seen struggling to get an ice cream cone from a Turkish ice cream vendor.

Taimur can be seen engaging with a Turkish ice cream vendor in a previously posted unseen video on social media by a fan page. Check out the adorable video below.

Taimur's Turkish Ice Cream video goes viral

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Instagram, a fan page posted an old video where the little Taimur can be seen engaging in a catch-and-hold ice cream game with a Turkish salesman. In the video, one can see the salesman trying to deceive Taimur by handing over the cone in his typical style. Despite this, the young boy gets unhappy when the vendor continues to trick him by just giving him the cone without the scoop.

The ice cream vendor then delivers Taimur a large portion of the ice cream scoop, which elicits a smile from him. The throwback video appears to be from a mall although the specific date and location are unknown. Several social media users rushed to the comments section to drop heart and heart-eyed face emoticons. A section of fans also expressed their admiration for him.

A fan commented, "How cute". Another one wrote, "hw cute tim... (sic)". A third netizen quipped, "Taimur is more cute than the icecream which teases him (sic)", and another raved, "Aww Taimur (sic)". A fifth user added, "This is funny and cute".

Movie night at the Pataudi mansion

Meanwhile, the Pataudi mansion recently hosted a movie night on Friday. Kareena had promoted the newly released animated film, Hotel Transylvania, and made a sweet confession. She revealed she likes to experiment with monster filters on the internet. Kareena Kapoor is an active Instagram user and often shares glimpses of her daily life via the photo-sharing platform. Taimur is often seen in her social media posts.

Taimur marked his 5th birthday last December. Kareena shared a throwback video where toddler Taimur can be seen taking his first steps and eventually tumbling on the floor. Along with sharing the heartwarming moment, Kareena penned a sweet note for her 'tiger' Tim-Tim, mentioning that there's no one like him.

Earlier, Kareena had posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur as she described what her morning looked like. In the picture, the Bhoot Police star could be seen wearing a blue t-shirt and white pyjamas, while having his breakfast. He had his glasses on and looked at the camera with an 'irritated' expression. On the other hand, Taimur, in his blue night suit, was busy doodling while lying on the bed.

(Image: @taimuralikhanpataudithenawab/Instagram)