Kareena Turns Producer; Hopes Venture With Ekta Is Bigger Than Their Parents' ‘Farz'

Kareena Kapoor is all geared up to step out of her comfort zone and turn into a producer. She will produce her first film alongside Ekta Kapoor, which will be helmed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself with Ekta, and hoped the collaboration will surpass the success of their parents’ biggest hit, Farz. The 1967 film starred Kareena’s mother Babita and Ekta’s father Jeetendra in prominent roles.

Kareena Kapoor’s all-new venture

Kareena Kapoor made an announcement that she has joined hands with Ekta Kapoor to produce Hansal Mehta’s next film. The actor will also star in the film. She recalled the film in which her mother and Ekta Kapoor’s father starred opposite each other. Bebo accompanied her post with a caption that said, ‘There's no one I’d rather partner with! May this film cross our parents' biggest hit together (Farz)... with their blessings... always... Let’s do this!!’

Ekta Kapoor wishes Kareena Kapoor the best of luck

Ekta Kapoor shared an elaborate post on Instagram on Wednesday to congratulate Kareena Kapoor for adding yet another feather to her cap. Ekta also shared the challenges she has had to overcome as a woman in the industry, through her post.

She appreciated and congratulated Kareena Kapoor and wrote, ‘It’s with immense happiness, pride & excitement that I’d like to welcome @kareenakapoorkhan on board as a producer for our next. Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now!’

Ekta also shared her experiences of starting a production house with her mother and mentioned that women have an equal part to play in the industry. She wrote in the caption, ‘With women front-lining big ticket films, it’s only right that they get a piece of the pie like their male-counterparts. Twenty-eight years ago, when my mum and I started our production house, everyone thought my dad was ‘The Producer’ and that we worked for him. We tried to tell people that while he’s a huge support system to us, WE are actually the producers here! The notion of a ‘producer’ back then was strongly associated only with a man. Decades later, people have finally gotten around to accepting that a ‘producer’ doesn’t necessarily mean ‘male'!'

At the conclusion of the post, she also wrote that despite the hardships, she has had a happy journey. She ended the caption by writing, ‘I’m so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here’s to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe.’

Picture Credits:kareenakapoorkhan-Instagram

