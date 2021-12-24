Kareena Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID-19 & Omicron; Issues Statement Thanking BMC, Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan has made headlines after she and actor Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID. As per a report by ANI, The actor's genome sequencing report has come back negative for the Omicron variant, and she has also shared that she tested negative for COVID. The actor shared the news as she thanked BMC authorities and his friends and family for being there for her through this 'nightmare'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan tests negative for COVID

The actor took to her social media account Friday to share an update about her health, which she has been doing ever since she tested positive for COVID. She thanked her sister Karisma Kapoor in her story and called her her 'darling sister' and 'anchor'. She also thanked her 'dear husband' Saif Ali Khan for 'being so patient' during this time. During her time in quarantine, the Bollywood star had been very open about how much she was missing her children and mentioned she was going to kiss them 'like never before'.

Read Kareena Kapoor Khan's story here

Her complete statement read, "I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare...My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRI Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody. stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before - Kareena Kapoor Khan."

Actor's statement while post testing positive

The actor had also broken the news about her contracting the virus through her social media account. She mentioned that she immediately isolated when she found out and also mentioned that her family members and staff had been double vaccinated. Her statement read, "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan