Kargil Administration Bids Adieu To The 'Lal Singh Chaddha' Team With Dinner Party

July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas in India to remember India's victory over Pakistan in 1999 and the martyred soldiers who gave their lives protecting the country. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and District Administration of Kargil bid adieu to the team of Lal Singh Chaddha with a warm farewell. The team has been shooting the war scene in Kargil for over a month.

Kargil Administration bids adieu to Lal Singh Chaddha team

As per a report by ANI, the team Lal Singh Chaddha recently completed their war scene in the Himalayan district. To bid them farewell, LAHDC hosted a dinner for the team at the residence of Deputy Commissioner Kargil on July 26, 2021, as a token of gratitude and love. The lead actor and producer, Aamir Khan, was present with co-producer Kiran Rao at the dinner party. The two said they were touched by the love and warmth they received in Kargil. The Dangal actor appreciated the local public and district administration of Kargil for their cooperation throughout the shoot. He also thanked them for their support.

Chairman of LAHDC, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Executive Councilors Mohsin Ali and Punchok Tashi, CEO of LAHDC Santosh Sukhadeve, and Kargil SSP Anayat Ali Chowdhary were all present at the dinner. During a small chat with Aamir Khan, Chairman of LAHDC Feroz Khan said, "exploration of newer locations for shooting films goes a long way in (the) promotion of tourism for the natives". He further mentioned that the LAHDC Kargil has always extended and will further provide the same support to all the films willing to shoot in the Himalayan district.

Details about Lal Singh Chaddha

Lal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaption of the award-winning film Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The Hindi adaption is written by Atul Kulkarni, while Advait Chandan is helming the project. The film is being produced under the banner of Viacom 18 studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. It will also see the South Indian star Chaitanya Akkineni in a pivotal role.

IMAGE: ANI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.