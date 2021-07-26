Kargil Diwas: Rohit Roy Recalls Having Goosebumps While Filming 'LOC Kargil'

Rohit Roy, one of the popular Indian actors has garnered tons of appreciation for his spectacular performances in both movies and television shows. As the actor essayed a pivotal role in the movie, LOC Kargil, he recently opened up about his journey while filming for it while celebrating the Kargil Diwas on July 26. He spoke about how he was always in the army uniform and revealed how he got goosebumps while listening to stories about the war.



Rohit Roy on Kargil Diwas

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Rohit Roy recently spoke about how he felt a sense of pride every time he essayed a role donning the army uniform. He even recalled how in one of his movies, LOC Kargil, their director did not allow any actor to wear casual clothes. Revealing the reason behind his director’s vision, he stated how one needed to feel like a soldier on the front when working with him. He further recalled how they used to reach the hotel, get rid of their civil clothing, and always wear uniforms. He also stated how he essayed a major role in the film, he wore uniforms at all times and shared the logic behind it stating that unless one felt like a soldier, be with them, saw how they walked and talked, they’d never be authentic in their performance.

Rohit Roy also revealed how all the actors during the shoot used to address each other by their respective Army ranks and stated that he called his co-star, Abhishek Bachchan as ‘Captain’. He also shared how they used to salute them while crossing each other. Rohit Roy even stated how every actor wanted to be a part of the war story as it would be the closest they would get to play a real-life soldier.

The actor even stated how there were no retakes in real life unlike the movies and revealed how he got goosebumps every time he listened to a war story. Recalling when he went to Arunachal Pradesh for the TV show, he stated that he felt gratitude towards the Armed Forces while hearing the firing noise from the vicinity. He further added how being in the midst of these people day in and day out, one would wonder why civilians don’t follow even the simplest of rules made for them. He even revealed that when he’d sit and talk to the Kargil war heroes, there was no fear in them and just said ‘it’s something we do’, saving the country.

