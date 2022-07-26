Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Remembering Shershaah Captain Vikram Batra's Heroic Sacrifice

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to commemorate India's historic win against Pakistan on July 26, 1999. The day is incomplete without remembering the brave hearts who fought for the country and many also who lost their lives during the war. Captain Vikram Batra, who was also known as Shershaah for his bravery and valour, lost his life while fighting for the country and leading one of the most difficult operations.

Captain Vikram Batra not only sacrificed his life during the war but also helped India take control of the eighty-degree steep as well as 17,000 feet high point 4875 during the war. Captain Vikram Batra is remembered as a celebrated war hero and a braveheart, who inspired many with his unconditional love for the nation. Here is the story of Shershaah.

Long before he was given any title, Vikram Batra had aspired to join the Indian Army ever since he was a child. In college, he was also named the top NCC cadet of the Air Wing in the Punjab Directorate. In 1996, he went on to fulfil his dream of serving the nation and enrolled as a lieutenant at the Indian Military Academy of Dehradun. He further joined the Manekshaw Battalion's Jessore Company and was then commissioned into the 13 JAK Rifles.

Vikram Batra led the most difficult mission during Kargil war

On June 19, Vikram Batra's Delta Company was instructed to reclaim peak 5140, one of the most crucial peaks during the war. Despite all odds, Batra's troop successfully climbed the hill and achieved victory. Batra and his men were sent for their next expedition to seize possession of the 17,000 feet high point 4875. Despite the unfavourable weather conditions, Batra and his troop managed to make it to the top. However, during the mission, Batra was heavily wounded while saving one of his men and died on July 7. On the morning of July 8, India secured possession of Point 4875. Captain Vikram Batra was also felicitated with Param Vir Chakra on August 15, 1999, which was later received by his father.

More about Shershaah

Captain Vikram Batra's life and bravery is narrated in the Hindi film Shershaah, which was released last year. The film saw Sidharth Malhotra play the titular role while Kiara Advani portrayed Batra's love interest, Dimple Cheema. The movie, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video, was welcomed by viewers with an open heart.

Image: Instagram/@sidharthmalhotra