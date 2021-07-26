Kargil Vijay Diwas: Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi & Others Pay Homage To Brave Hearts

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, several Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles and paid tribute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the country. The Kargil war was declared over on July 26 in 1999 after Indian soldiers had pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.

Bollywood stars salute soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Actor Akshay Kumar lauded the relentless services of the soldiers who sacrificed their love and fought with great valour. “Remembering our brave hearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain." Actor Vicky Kaushal also hailed the courage of the soldiers who happily fought bravely for their country on his Instagram stories. “Remembering the valour and sacrifice of our brave hearts of the Kargil War. Salute Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas,” he wrote. Abhishek Bachchan thanked the "real heroes" for keeping the country safe.

Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain 🙏🏻 #KargilVijayDiwas — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 26, 2021

Actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors.” Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram stories and gave a shout-out to all the soldiers who showed remarkable courage and sacrificed their lives in defense of the nation. “We will never forget the sacrifices made by our courageous soldiers. Saluting their grit and glory. #KargilVijayDiwas #JaiHind,” she wrote. Actor Arjun Kapoor also remembered the sacrifices made by the soldiers and paid tribute on his Instagram stories. “ Remembering the brave soldiers and their selfless sacrifice for our nation. Today and Forever. Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas.”

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021

On Monday, July 26, 2021, India celebrates the 22nd anniversary of the historic 1999 Kargil War. The day is remembered in memory of the brave soldiers who took part in 'Operation Vijay' launched by the Indian Army. The Kargil War marks the victory of the Indian Army after fighting along the border to avoid the Pakistani army from crossing the Line of Control (LOC) into India. The Indian army raised the tricolour over the higher altitude area after their win at Kargil.

IMAGE: ARJUNKAPOOR/VICKYKAUSHAL09/BHUMIPEDNEKAR/Instagram/PTI

