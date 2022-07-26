Kargil Vijay Diwas: From 'Dhoop' To 'LOC Kargil', Movies That Pay Tribute To Kargil Heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas or Kargil Victory Day is celebrated every year on the 26th of July in India to commemorate the historic victory of Indian soldiers over defeating Pakistani forces in Ladakh in 1999. This year's Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the completion of 23 years of the Kargil War. On this day, almost 30,000 Indian soldiers fought against Pakistani troops and ensured India's victory over Pakistan.

The day is also dedicated to remembering the heroes of the Indian Army who lost their lives selflessly serving their nation. With the Kargil Vijay Diwas being celebrated, here are some Bollywood movies centred around the Kargil War.

Bollywood movies on Kargil War

Here are some movies that perfectly captured the zeal, patriotism and heroic efforts of Indian soldiers during the Kargil War:

1. LOC Kargil

The multi-starrer film LOC Kargil completely focuses on the 1999 war from its inception to its conclusion. It perfectly captures the courage and valour of the Indian army along with bringing forward the ground realities of the Kargil War. Directed by J.P. Dutta, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ashutosh Rana, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon, Rani Mukerji, Esha Deol, Mahima Chaudhry, among others.

2. Shershaah

Shershaah brought forward the untold story of Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life in 1999 after re-capturing point 4875 in Kargil from Pakistani troops. Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, the film also gives a sneak peek into the captain's personal life and his relationship with Dimple Cheema. It stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles.

3.Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl focuses on the life of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, who was the first Indian female Air Force pilot to fight a war and has an important role in the Kargil war. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

4. Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya centres around the life of a young boy who joins the Army and is gearing up to fight the Kargil War. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie stars Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Boman Irani and Om Puri taking on some pivotal roles.

5. Dhoop

Dhoop chronicles the journey of Captain Anuj Nayyar, MVC, who led the Kargil War operations for India. Directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, Dhoop stars Om Puri, Revathy, Sanjay Suri and Gul Panag, among others.