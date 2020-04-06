'Chennai Express' producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza tests positive for COVID-19

'Chennai Express' producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani has tested positive for COVID-19. Shaza is currently under treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

The news has been confirmed by Karim Morani, who told a news portal that the reports doing the rounds were true.

As per reports, Shaza has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is currently being treated in the hospital’s COVID-19 wing.

She had returned from Australia before Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

As per reports, the other members of the family are also likely to be screened.

Shaza's family

Karim Morani has produced films for close to three decades and is known for his association with Shah Rukh Khan. He has produced many of the actor’s films like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Happy New Year, Ra.One, among others. The producer has also been linked to numerous controversies.

His other daughter Zoa Morani has acted in many films. She was launched by Shah Rukh Khan in Always Kabhi Kabhi and also acted in movies like Bhaag Johnny and web series like Akoori and Bhoot Purva.

Shaza Morani is the second person linked to the film industry to have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Kanika Kapoor’s testing positive for the virus had made headlines and even sparked controversies. The singer, however, has now tested negative and is recovering at a hospital in Lucknow.

