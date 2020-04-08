Bollywood Producer Karim Morani Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Read Details

Indian producer Karim Morani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after his daughters Shaza and Zoa were reportedly tested positive earlier last week. The news of Karim's report has been shared by his brother Mohammed Morani to a local daily on Wednesday. Karim Morani has been kept under isolation at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and will be treated there along with one of his daughters.

Mohammed Morani stated that their family had been anticipating this diagnosis as Karim had spent time with his daughters before they tested positive for the virus. One of Karim's daughters has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai while the other is quarantined at Nanavati Hospital along with him.

