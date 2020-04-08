Karim Morani's Daughter And Actor Zoa Gives Health Update After Testing Positive For COVID

Producer Karim Morani's daughter and actor Zoa was tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday. In an interview with a leading daily, Zoa said that she has been receiving the treatment and her body is reacting to it positively. According to sources, Zoa, who had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, tested positive for COVID-19.

'I'm feeling much better,' Zoa said and reiterated that the medicines are working. Keeping her fingers crossed, Zoa said hopefully they all can go back home soon. Zoa's father Karim Morani was tested positive on Wednesday. While Karim and daughter Shaza are at Nanavati Hospital, Zoa is currently receiving the treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Zoa also added that the hospital staff is caring and loving. She is relieved she is in safe hands and in good spirit. Zoa concluded by saying, 'We will be out of this soon'.

Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, on Monday. "Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family, house helps are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine," a source told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Morani had said that both the daughters were under observation. "Shaza had no symptoms but has tested positive. Zoa, my other daughter, has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation," Morani had said.

The producer has backed many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale. As of Monday evening, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 4,281 in India with the pandemic claiming 111 lives.

(With PTI inputs)

