Karishma Kotak's 'Food For Thought': Asks Followers Definition Of 'truest' Friend

British-Indian model, actor, and TV presenter Karishma Kotak recently took to her Twitter handle to share a thought with her followers. The model shared an image of thought and wrote 'Food for thought' in the caption. Followers of Karishma Kotak's Twitter handle actively replied to her post. Read further to know more.

Karishma Kotak's 'food for thought'

In the post, Karishma asked her follower how can a person separate one truest friend from the countless people who are addressed as friends. She further asked if anyone's friend had cancelled a trip to be with you when your mother was in the hospital. She also asked if anyone's friend sit up with them just like their dad when their entire world was collapsing. At last, she asked if anyone's friend has shown at their doorstep if they had not received their two consecutive calls.

The post then said that a person's friends are not those with whom they share drunken pics from parties since everyone in the party must be busy with their phones. The post, at last, said a true friend is the one who sits by wordlessly when a person needs them. Also, a person can only remember the one who was present for them.

Followers of Karishma Kotak's Twitter actively participated in the actor's 'food for thought'. Many of them called the thought beautiful and true, while many others shared their opinion. A Twitter user wrote 'The thought is well taken, however, it is the theory part. In practicality, one should perform his/her duties without expecting any return on it. Key to happiness - never keep expectations from anyone. If someone stands by you, it's good, otherwise, journey alone is also not bad.' Another user wrote 'What beautiful post.. doesn't get more truer than that.. wish we all had at least one selfless true friend like that.' while replying on Karishma's post.

Karishma Kotak trivia

Karishma Kotak is a British born actor, model and television presenter. She started modelling at an age of 16 years. The 38-year-old has appeared in several Telugu, Hindi, and Punjabi movies. Karishma Kotak's movies include Freaky Ali, Kaptaan, Bedhab, Mr Jow B. Carvahlo, and Firrkie. She also presented the Indian Premier League in 2013.

Promo Image Source: Karishma Kotak's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.