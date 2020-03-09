Karishma Tanna's Pics In Shimmery Royal Blue Blazer Dress Will Leave You Awestruck

Television and Bollywood actor Karishma Tanna is hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense. Apart from acting, she is popular for giving major fashion goals to her fans. Karishma Tanna is currently a part of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Earlier, during the promotion of the tenth season of the show, the actor was seen donning a gorgeous royal blue blazer which made fans go gaga.

Taking to Instagram, Karishma Tanna shared a picture wherein she was seen sporting a royal blue shimmer blazer dress. The shimmery ensemble had a plunging neckline. Karishma Tanna opted for soft curls and minimalistic makeup to complete her sultry look. She also accessorised her entire outfit with long boots. The royal blue blazer dress was much loved by her fans as they complimented the actor in the comments section on Instagram.

Have a look at Karishma Tanna’s shimmery royal blue outfit here:

What is in store for Karishma Tanna?

Karishma Tanna is currently a part of Colors TV's popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The 10th season of the show is hosted by popular Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and has some popular faces of the television industry. Besides the reality show, Karishma Tanna will reportedly feature in Ram Gopal Varma directorial Rai. The movie, starring Vivek Oberoi and Karishma Tanna in the lead is reported to narrate a gripping tale of deceit and politics. However, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the film.

