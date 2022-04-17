Last Updated:

Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur & More Stars Attended Ranbir-Alia's Wedding Bash At Vastu

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a regal ceremony on April 14, 2022. Two days after it, the couple threw a wedding bash for industry friends.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding
1/7
Image:Instagram@varindertchawla

After a royal wedding, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor hosted a grand wedding reception bash for their friends from the film industry. Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous in this black-white formal dress.

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding
2/7
Image:Instagram@varindertchawla

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' co-star Aditya Roy Kapur looked uber-suave in a black formal suit.

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding
3/7
Image:Instagram@varindertchawla

 Alia Bhatt's BFFs and her bridesmaid gang made sure that they look the best at their friend's reception bash.

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding
4/7
Image:Instagram@varindertchawla

Music composer and singer Pritam Chakraborty arrived in a formal black suit for the gala event.

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding
5/7
Image:Instagram@varindertchawla

Amongst the couples who attended the bash were Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria who managed to garner all the attention by putting their best foot forward.

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding
6/7
Image:Instagram@varindertchawla

Alia's BFF Anushka Ranjan also arrived at the reception party with her husband Aditya Seal as they slayed in all-black.

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding
7/7
Image:Instagram@varindertchawla

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also graced the event and the duo looked stunning together.

