Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur & More Stars Attended Ranbir-Alia's Wedding Bash At Vastu

Last Updated: 17th April, 2022 08:24 IST

Alia's BFF Anushka Ranjan also arrived at the reception party with her husband Aditya Seal as they slayed in all-black.

Amongst the couples who attended the bash were Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria who managed to garner all the attention by putting their best foot forward.

Alia Bhatt's BFFs and her bridesmaid gang made sure that they look the best at their friend's reception bash.

After a royal wedding, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor hosted a grand wedding reception bash for their friends from the film industry. Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous in this black-white formal dress.

