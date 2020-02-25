Karisma Kapoor And Ekta Kapoor Bond Together At 'Mentalhood' Promotion

The upcoming comedy-drama Mentalhood trailer was launched on Monday. The entire star cast of the web series was present including Karisma Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Tillotama Shome and Shilpa Shukla. The producer of the web series Ekta Kapoor also joined in the trailer launch event. Mentalhood starts streaming from March 11.

