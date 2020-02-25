The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Karisma Kapoor And Ekta Kapoor Bond Together At 'Mentalhood' Promotion

Bollywood News

Mentalhood trailer launched, Karisma Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor bond together at the Promotion

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The upcoming comedy-drama Mentalhood trailer was launched on Monday. The entire star cast of the web series was present including Karisma Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Tillotama Shome and Shilpa Shukla. The producer of the web series Ekta Kapoor also joined in the trailer launch event. Mentalhood starts streaming from March 11. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP & MUKESH AMBANI INTERACT
AAP VISITS RAJGHAT; PRAY FOR PEACE
AJIT PAWAR: GOVT JUST 2 MONTHS OLD
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
IVANKA PICKS INDIAN DESIGNER
SAMI'S 3 PRO-NAMASTE TRUMP REASONS