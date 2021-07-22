Karisma Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Candidly Caught On Camera Having A Laugh, See

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor are taking the internet by storm by dropping pictures together on social media. The older of the Kapoor sisters recently took to her Instagram to share a candid picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The latter is all set to star in Aamir Khan's upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Karisma Kapoor shares a candid picture with Kareena Kapoor

Taking to her social media, the 47-year-old shared a candid photo with younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor looked like she was caught in the moment while Karisma laughed her heart out. Glammed up for the occasion, Kareena rocked a statement red dress and Karisma opted for black pants with a white and green halter top. Kareena uploaded the picture on her story and wrote, 'Sister shoots are the best'.

Hinting at a possible collaboration together, Karisma revealed that the picture was taken on the sets. She wrote, 'Always special shooting with bebo ❤️ something exciting coming soon 🔛' The actor also director Punit Malhotra and Netmeds. Dharma 2.0. shared the picture on their official Instagram handle and wrote, 'Here’s to another fun day at work laughing until it hurts!!! Making memories making stories …@therealkarismakapoor Always special shooting with bebo ❤️ something exciting coming soon'.

Fueling more speculations rumours, Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted a post from Dharma 2.0. and wrote 'Sir your the best' on the story. In the image shared, the Kapoor sisters pose with Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra. Dressed stylishly for the occasions, Karisma opted for a green jacket and paired it with white pants while Kareena wore an orange off-shoulder top with black pants.

Netizens' reaction to Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post

The picture went viral on the internet in no time. Several fans appeared excited to see the sisters sharing the screen. Director Punit Malhotra, who was excited to work with the duo, also dropped a comment writing, 'Finally got to work with you maam. 😃 And loved the graph 😜'. Several fans complimented the sisters' attires in the image.

