Karisma Kapoor & Riddhima Meet Nikhil Nanda On His B'day, Actor Shares 'fam Jam' Moments

As Nikhil Nanda turned a year older on Thursday, he organised a small get-together at his Delhi residence. Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak-peek into the birthday bash and shared a bunch of pictures and videos with cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, and her daughter Samara. More so, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, the mother-in-law of Nikhil, also joined them.

At first, Karisma Kapoor shared a boomerang in which Riddhima, her kids and her husband, Nikhil, and she, were seen smiling away to glory. Whereas for the second image, the entire family posed for a happy portrait. Karisma went on to call it her "fam jam" moment. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared many glimpses and wrote, "family bonding".

Inside Nikhil Nanda's birthday party

On March 11, Karisma Kapoor shared a set of happy pictures as her daughter Samaira turned 16. The Raja Hindustani actor posted a throwback from her daughter's childhood days and also shared pictures from Samaira's birthday party at their home. The mother-daughter duo happily posed with the cakes and the entire house was decorated with balloons and flowers.

Samaira was born to Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur. "You will always be my little princess. Happy 16th birthday. #mybabygirl #happybirthday," wrote Kapoor while giving a glimpse of the celebration. Soon, Manish Malhotra, Rujuta Diwekar, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Punit Malhotra, Eshaa Amiin, Saba Ali Khan, Seema Khan, and several others, dropped sweet birthday wishes for Samaira.

Karisma was last seen in the 2012 movie titled Dangerous Ishqq, alongside Ruslaan Mumtaz, Vikas Shrivastav, Jimmy Sheirgill, Samir Kochhar, Arya Babbar, Rajneesh Duggal, helmed by Vikram Bhatt. After this, in 2020, Karisma made her digital debut with the web series, Mentalhood. In the show, she played the role of a busy mother to two kids.

The comedy-drama streamed on ALT Balaji and ZEE5 and received positive reviews from the audience. The web series features an ensemble cast of actors including Shruti Seth, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Tillotama Shome and Shilpa Shukla. The producer of the series is Ekta Kapoor.

