Karisma Kapoor Announces New Project 'Brown' Helmed By Abhinay Deo; Kareena Sends Love

Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood. The actor played the role of Meira Sharma in the show and garnered praise for her portrayal. Now, the actor is all set for another venture as she recently announced a new project Brown with director Abhinay Deo. Her sister Kareena Kapoor and several other friends cannot help but cheer for her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma Kapoor recently announced her new project. The actor shared a picture of a clapper board with Brown written on it. At a distance, Karisma Kapoor could be seen giving away a serious look. Sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, “To new beginnings, Brown” in the caption. She also revealed she will share the screen space with Surya Sharma, known for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Undekhi. While the project is being helmed by Abhinay Deo, it will be distributed by Zee Studios. Amogh Deshpande will serve as the film’s DOP.

To announce the same, Surya Sharma wrote, “A N N O U N C E M E N T: We are thrilled to announce our next project #Brown, a crime drama starring the beautiful and incredibly talented @therealkarismakapoor & directed by phenomenal @abhinayrameshdeo.” Abhinay Deo also expressed his excitement about helming the film.

Kareena Kapoor and more wish Karisma their best for her new venture

Karisma Kapoor shares a very close bond with her baby sister Kareena Kapoor. The two Bollywood divas also have a tight-knit friends circle and always praise each other on their new ventures. As Karima Kapoor announced her new project, her friends showered her with warm wishes. Amrita Arora wrote, "Woohooooo," while Saba Pataudi wished the actor "good luck." Sanjay Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and more stars also congratulated the actor. The actor's fans also lauded her and expressed their excitement for the new project. A fan wrote, "Can't wait to see the magic," in the comment section while others showered her with love.

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to send love to her elder sister on her new venture. The Laal Singh Chadha star penned a short note for her sister as she sent her best wishes. She added a sticker that read, "You're the best," and further tagged Karisma.

Image: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor