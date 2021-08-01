Karisma Kapoor Celebrates Sisters Day With Kareena, Posts A New Photo

Karisma Kapoor often treats fans with throwback pictures of herself via her Instagram. This time around, the actor shared yet another throwback picture, but this time it also featured her sister Kareena Kapoor. As Karisma celebrated both friendship day and sisters day she shared an unseen throwback photo of herself getting ready with Kareena helping her out.

Karisma Kapoor's sisters day post for Kareena Kapoor Khan

The photo featured Karisma getting ready with rollers in her hair and Kareena posing for the snap with a blow dryer in her hand. As she shared the picture, the older Kapoor sister wrote "Always at it together, Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun@kareenakapoorkhan #love you most #happy sisters day #happy friendship day."

The duo's close friend and designer Manish Malhotra reacted to the picture and dropped a heart emoji along with heart-eyed emoji in the comment section. Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor also dropped a heart-eye emoticon in the comment section. Meanwhile, fans were all hearts for the picture as they filled the comment sections with hearts.

Karisma Kapoor, to replace Shilpa Shetty in Super Dancer 4?

Amidst the Raj Kundra porn case, Shilpa Shetty cancelled her appearance from the reality show Super Dancer 4 where she was a part of the judging panel. To fill in her seat Karisma Kapoor appeared as a guest judge on the show for a recent episode. There were rumours that Karisma would permanently replace Shilpa on the show. As per reports by Pinkvilla a source close to Kapoor told a leading daily that Karisma would not be replacing Shilpa and was just a guest judge on the show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood. The series revolves around different natures of mothers and showcases how they manage their way through unreasonable expectations and they try their best to raise their children. Kapoor played the role of Meira, a multi-tasking mom, who tries to find the right balance in parenting and reaches out to other moms through a blog. The series marked Karisma's digital debut and was released in 2020.

