Karisma Kapoor Celebrates Son Kiaan’s Birthday With Ex-husband Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor’s son Kiaan Raj Kapoor turned 13 today. To mark the occasion, she stepped out for a family lunch. Karisma’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur joined them with his wife Priya Sachdev and their children.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress came together with her ex-husband to celebrate the 13th birthday of their son. Sunjay, is now married to Priya Sachdev and the couple has a son, Azarias Kapur and a daughter, Safira Chawla (Priya’s daughter from first marriage).

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur Relationship

In 2003, Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with Sunjay Kapur, who was a businessman in Delhi at the time. The couple welcomed their daughter, Samaira in 2005 and then their son, Kiaan in 2010. However, after 12 years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce in 2014 and were officially separated in 2016. Since then Sunjay and Karisma have kept their distance from each other and are rarely seen together in public.

Karisma Kapoor wishes her son on birthday

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her son Kiaan on 13th birthday. She posted the photos with the caption “When ur boy is officially a teenager but you still want to squish him ❤️❤️❤️#youcantstopme #mamalove”. Several family members, friends and film personalities commented on the post.

Kareena Kapoor shares cute throwback picture to wish nephew Kiaan

Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of birthday boy Kiaan with Taimur Ali Khan. She captioned the post “Happy Birthday precious Kiu ❤️❤️ Big brother to our boys forever ❤️... love you so much! #LoloKaBabaKaBirthday 🥰🥰✨@therealkarismakapoor."

Kiaan gets birthday wishes from Bollywood celebs

Several stars like Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra, Chunky Panday and Poonam Damania commented on Karisma’s post for Kiaan and extended their wishes to Kiaan on his birthday. Karisma’s cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi and Karisma’s uncle, Sanjay Kapur also wished the birthday boy.