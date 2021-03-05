Karisma Kapoor Charms Fans In A Yellow Chiffon Saree In 'flashback Friday' Photo

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor often shares throwback pictures giving her fans a glimpse of her how her life was back then. On March 5, 2021, she took to Instagram to share a 'flashback Friday' picture of her dressed in a yellow saree. She also played a guessing game with her fans as she asked them to comment from which movie is still taken from.

Also read | Fatima Sana Shaikh To Star In Tamil Remake Of Hit Film 'Aruvi', Shooting To Start Mid-2021

Also read | Saina Nehwal Biopic: Shuttler Has Sweet Response To Parineeti's Film's Teaser

Karisma Kapoor's 'flashback Friday' picture

In the picture, Karisma looks gorgeous in a yellow chiffon saree. She is posing for the camera with her hand in the air. Her hair is styled in a ponytail and yellow and white flowers adorn her hair. Her look is accessorised with bangles and heavy earrings. In the caption, she wrote, "Chiffon Saree’s in Switzerland. #flashbackfriday Any guesses which film this pic is from? #guessinggame".

Karisma Kapoor's photo received a lot of love from her fans and followers. Many of them even guessed the name of the as Jeet. And many others reacted to the picture using the red heart and the fire emoticons. See their reactions below:

Karisma Kapoor's movie Jeet was an action thriller movie. It was directed by Raj Kanwar and starred Sunny Deol in the lead role as well. The plot of the movie revolves around a feared hitman who falls in love with a girl but she is married to another man. When her husband learns of his father's illegal activities, a hitman is hired to kill him. The movie received positive reviews from the audience. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Karisma Kapoor's movies

Randhir Kapoor's daughter, Karisma, made her acting debut at the age of 17 in the 1991 movie Prem Qaidi. She then went on to star in some of the most popular and blockbuster films in Indian cinema. Her notable works include Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Biwi No.1, Hero No 1, Raja Hindustani and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. She also was the judge of the dance reality show Nach Baliye. She made her digital debut with the Zee 5 and Alt Balaji web series Mentalhood. The film stars Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. Its plot revolves around how mothers are expected to fulfil unreasonable demands alongside raising their young ones.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Rhea Kapoor Look Adorable In Childhood Pic Shared By Father Anil

Also read | Varun Sharma Gears Up For His First Release Post 'Chhichhore'; Bows His Head At A Theatre

Image courtesy- @therealkarismakapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.