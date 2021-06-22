Karisma Kapoor Completes 30 Years In Entertainment Industry, Says 'Grateful Every Day'

Actress Karisma Kapoor, who has been entertaining fans with her acting prowess over the years, recently clocked 30 years in the entertainment industry. Karisma made her debut with the 1991 film Prem Qaidi where she shared the screen space with actor Harish. After the film clocked 40 years, the actress took to Instagram and shared a still from the film when she was 17 -years old.

Karisma Kapoor completes 30 years in the entertainment industry

While captioning the post, she wrote, “MOOD #30yearsofpremqaidi #confindenceofa17yearold #gratefuleveryday.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor was the first one to drop a comment and wrote, “Could have been your first hero.” Apart from Sanjay, several fans took a stroll down memory lane and recalled their favourite moment of the film. One of the users wrote, “prettiest lady in the universe.” Another user wrote, “Too hot to take away my eyes from you; leading lady of the 90s.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Old memories.” Another wrote, “ 30 years is a big time.”

Throughout the 90s, Karisma’s career witnessed growth where she signed films one after the other. She attained fame and stardom through some of the most iconic films like Suhaag, Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, and Dil To Pagal Hai, which even won her the first National Award in 1998. Apart from these, she was also seen in a plethora of films like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, and more where she mesmerized fans with her spectacular acting skills. After she appeared in the 2003 thriller Baaz- A Bird In Danger, the actress took a break from acting and made her Bollywood come back with Dangerous Ishq after a long hiatus in 2012. Apart from this, she even made her digital debut with Alt Balaji’s web series Mentalhood.

IMAGE: THEREALKARISMAKAPOOR/Instagram/PTI

