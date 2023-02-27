Karisma Kapoor Enjoys Scrumptious Meal With Neetu Kapoor, Mommy-to-be Anissa Malhotra

Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor stepped out for a family lunch in Mumbai. They shared pictures from the time on social media. They opted for casual day outfits and were seen with others such as Navya Naveli Nanda and Karisma's daughter Samaira Kapoor.

Anissa Malhotra Jain, who is expecting to be a mother soon, Kunal Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda and Armaan Jain also joined Neetu and Karisma on lunch date. While Samaira is Karisma's daughter, Navya is Shweta Bachchan's daughter. They all posed together and smiled for the camera.

Karisma paired a peach T-shirt and jeans with white sneakers. Both Navya Naveli and Samaira Kapoor wore white T-shirts and black denims. Karisma also shared a picture of the delicious meal that was served to them, and captioned, "Can we have some more food on the table?"

Anissa looked pretty in a pink salwar kameez as caught up with her family over lunch. She is pregnant with her first child and recently hosted a baby shower which was attended by Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and other members of the family. Anissa and Armaan will welcome their first child together later this year.

Check out the pictures from their lunch outing below.

What's next for Karisma Kapoor?

Karisma Kapoor will appear in Brown, an upcoming drama series where she will play the role of an alcoholic cop. Her character teams up with a widower. The two characters will work together in order to solve a murder. The project comes from director Abhinay Deo, and is based on Abheek Barua's book City of Death. Brown also features Helen, Soni Razdan, Surya Sharma, and KK Raina.

Brown is an interesting project for the actress. She is a non-smoker and rarely consumes alcohol in real life. For the role, she learnt how to roll a cigarette. She also trained with a language coach to learn the Bengali language.

The actor is also shooting for Maddock films' Murder Mubarak, which is a directorial project from Homi Adajania. Karisma's last appearance was in the web series Mentalhood. She appeared alongside Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth in it.