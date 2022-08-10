Karisma Kapoor Grabs Attention With No Make-up Selfie; Celebs, Fans Hail 'beauty'

Karisma Kapoor has been praised for her talent and beauty for years. And despite less frequent appearances on the big screen, the actor continues to leave her fans spellbound. The Dil To Pagal Hai star recently earned praises for her no-make-up look.

Karisma Kapoor's selfie in no make-up look on Instagram leaves fans in awe

Sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, “Mood is au natural (with no elaborate treatment, dressing, or preparation).” Reality TV personality and actor Shibani Dandekar commented, “Beauty.” Actor Tisca Chopra wrote that Karisma 'needs no make-up.' As her post surfaced on the internet, a fan wrote, “OMG! And she is 48… so pretty.” "Your charm will never Fade," read the comment from another person.

The other fans showered love with terms like ‘natural beauty', ‘beautiful’, and ‘timeless’.

There is no denying the fact that Karisma Kapoor has a massive fan following and this also includes celebrities. Recently, actor Ananya Panday has proudly expressed her love for the 48-year-old by dressing up like the actor in an outfit with coloured stripes. She had then posted an image taken from the sets of her upcoming film Liger, where she also held an image of Karisma in her hand. Ananya captioned the post, "BTS of #Liger twining w the forever inspo Lolo 😋❤️ fun fact I take this picture with me on every shoot it’s a mood!!!! #Liger25thAugust (sic)." Karisma responded, "Awwww this is adorable , love you my doll 🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️"

Known for being one of the most popular actresses in the '90s, Karisma is famous for her work in hits like Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, Coolie No 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa as well as critically-acclaimed performances in movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza.

She has been choosy with her projects over the last decade, and her full-fledged film was Dangerous Ishhq in 2012.

Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood. The actor played the role of Meira Sharma in the show and garnered praise for her portrayal.

She also appeared on shows like Super Dancer: Chapter 4 and Indian Idol: Season 12 in recent years.