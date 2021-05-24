Karisma Kapoor Hails Fan Artwork Dedicated To Her Characters, Says 'hope It Brings Cheer'

Karisma Kapoor recently hailed a fan's artwork dedicated to her acting career in Bollywood. On May 24, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared an artwork video by a fan. An artist named Kalakar San shared a unique artwork dedicated to Karisma Kapoor. As seen in Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post, the artist designed several sketches of the actor's character from Bollywood movies. The artwork included Karisma Kapoor's looks from films like Jaanwar, Raja Hindustani, Andaz, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Rakshak, Judwaa, Hero No. 1 and many others.

Karisma Kapoor hails artwork by fan

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karisma Kapoor said, "Such amazing artwork by a fan". She further added, "thought I must share it with you all, hope it brings a little cheer". Karisma Kapoor also penned a note to keep her motivated during the difficult times amid pandemic. She said, "sending you all lots of love and positive energy at these unprecedented times". Karisma Kapoor also added, "stay safe , stay home , and always have hope". Take a peek into Karisma Kapoor's artwork made by a fan dedicated to her acting career in Bollywood.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Karisma Kapoor went gaga over the artwork. One of the users wrote, "Fav actress of all time😍 #crush", while another added, "This is amazing". A fan comment read as "You are the cheer Lolo. I love you since ages". Another fan added, "This is Epic! Thanks for the memories!". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Karisma Kapoor's latest social media update

Recently, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Karisma Kapoor shared an adorable unseen picture with Kareena Kapoor and mother Babita. Wishing her mother on Mother's Day 2021, Karisma said, "The strongest mama’s I know Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mother’s out there 💐💕 virtual hugs". In this Instagram post, Karisma Kapoor clicked a selfie image. Personalities like Riddhima Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, among many others commented on Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post.

IMAGE: KARISMA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

