Karisma Kapoor Hails Mom & Sister Kareena On Women's Day, Calls Them 'rays Of Light'

On the eveÂ of International Women's Day, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to sendÂ her best wishes to the women in her family. The actor posted a throwback picture, wherein, she was seen posing with her mother Babita and sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sharing the post on social media, Karishma Kapoor hailed all the women out there and urged them to shine on every day.Â

In this Instagram post, Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture from her childhood. Here, Babita Kapoor is seen inÂ a black outfit, clubbed with a red jacket. She is seen holding baby Kareena Kapoor, while Karisma Kapoor stood next to them posing for the click. Turning the throwback image into an adorable video, Karisma wrote, "to my rays of light". As seen in the caption, the star sentÂ her best wishes to everyone.Â

Karisma Kapoor's women's day wish

Fans' reactionsÂ

Fans and followers of Karisma Kapoor were quick to share their responses in the comment section. Celebrities like Rujuta Diwekar and Amrita Arora were spotted dropping hearts in the comment section.Â One of the users wrote, "Happy woman's day to all three beautiful ladies", while another added, "Thanks lolo for sharing such an amazing photo". A fan commented, "Wow wow omg what's that, beautiful sisters with the best mom love you lolo for thisÂ @therealkarismakapoor". Check out more fans' reactions below.Â

Image credit - Karisma Kapoor's Instagram comment sectionÂ

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor returned on screens by making a digital debut. Released inÂ March 2020, the actor was featured in aÂ dramaÂ web series streaming onÂ ZEE5Â &Â ALT Balaji. Titled Mentalhood, theÂ series starsÂ Karisma alongside Sanjay Suri,Â Sandhya Mridul,Â Shilpa Shukla,Â Shruti Seth, Dino Morea,Â Tillotama Shome and Amrita Puri. Helmed byÂ Karishma Kohli, the series follows the story of a mother and showcases the different types of mothers and their ways of upbringing their children. Written byÂ Ritu Bhatia and Suyash Khabya, the show is split into ten episodes.Â

Mentalhood TrailerÂ

Â