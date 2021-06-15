Karisma Kapoor Is All Smiles As She Poses In Her Pink 'Lolo' Pyjamas; Check Out

Like many other celebrities, Karishma Kapoor often takes to her social media handles to interact with her fans and followers. From selfies and throwback pictures to group photos with family and friends, Kapoor shares it all on online platforms. Recently, a post shared by the actor on her Instagram page revealed how she had not yet changed out of her nighttime PJs.

Karisma Kapoor still in her PJs

On June 15, 2021, Karisma Kapoor took to the social networking site to share a jolly photo of herself. She can be seen wearing a matching set of striped all-pink PJs while posing for the photo under the bright sunlight. The pocket of her top had her nickname ‘Lolo’ sewn on it along with a pink heart. In the caption, she shared a short motivational message with her fans while addressing her clothing situation.

“Still only in my pj’s but keep smiling and stay full of hope,” read the description of her post shared on Tuesday. Karisma Kapoor's Instagram followers were quick to shower her photo with love and compliments, with many commenting on it with heart and heart-eyes emojis. Fans are always showing the actor a lot of appreciation via the comments section of all her posts on Instagram.

Kapoor's take on positivity

On June 2, 2021, Kapoor shared a selfie on her page on the platform with another motivational caption about positivity. Karisma Kapoor's photos often showcase the actor with very little to, sometimes, even no-makeup on. Similarly, the actor posed for the camera with a bare face, wearing a black sports bra. “Everyday is an opportunity to be better, to do better and to hope for better times. Stay positive and #choosehappy,” she wrote in the caption with a yellow heart emoji.

Spreading awareness about the environment

The actor, who is a pivotal part of the Mentalhood cast, recently used her page to spread awareness about the environment. On World Environment Day, she shared a Reels video talking about the various points to consider before making a purchase. “Let us do a small bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place,” read her caption.

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.