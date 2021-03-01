Karisma Kapoor Kickstarts 'March Diaries' With Some 'burn'; Flaunts Abs In Latest Picture

Karisma Kapoor posted a picture of herself on Instagram on March 1, 2021, that showed the actor’s sculpted abs. The picture that is simply captioned, “Burn” is a word of advice to her followers to put in the effort to burn off some extra calories and possibly get a physique like her. The picture that came on a Monday and the first day of March provides an inspirational tone to start the week and month on. The actor’s hashtag perhaps meant that she would be focusing on her well-being a little more this month.

Karisma Kapoor sizzles in black workout attire

Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram was witness to the way the actor has managed to maintain a toned physique over the years. In the mirror selfie, Karisma Kapoor is standing with one hand on her hip and looks intensely at the phone camera. She is wearing a sporty black outfit, which comprises a black sports bra and a pair of black shorts. The Raja Hindustani actor has chosen to keep her hair out of her face in a tight bun and has no makeup on.

Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram recently saw the actor wishing her younger sister on the birth of her second baby. Karisma Kapoor posted a throwback picture of herself with an infant Kareena and their father Randhir Kapoor. The picture is an old and yellowed shot of the three of them but it still managed to capture and convey Karisma Kapoor’s joy on the birth of her sister. She has perhaps tried to convey that she felt the same joy at the birth of her second nephew.

In the caption to her post, she has said that the picture she had shared showed her sister as an infant and now she was a mother once again. She expressed her excitement about being a ‘masi’ (aunt) once again after Taimur. "And I’m a masi again so excited," read a part of the actor's post. Her hashtags conveyed that she was sending love and good wishes to her sister.

